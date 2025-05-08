Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyprus Airways selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Cyprus Airways selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced that Cyprus Airways, the flagship carrier of the Republic of Cyprus, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to gain real-time competitive insights. This strategic collaboration underscores Cyprus Airways' commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Europe and the Middle East.

With AirGain, Cyprus Airways will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. This enables the airline to refine its pricing strategies, optimize promotions, and maintain leadership in the aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and market trends, Cyprus Airways aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

