Symphony jumps after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Symphony rallied 9.52% to Rs 1,307 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 64.58% to Rs 79 crore on 46.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 488 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 89.66% YoY to Rs 110 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

In Q4 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 103 crore, registering the growth of 77% as compared with Rs 59 crore posted in same quarter last year. EBTDA margin improved 358 bps to 21.22% in Q4 FY25 as against 17.64% in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.92% to Rs 213 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 148 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 36.33% to Rs 1,576 crore in FY25 as against 1,156 crore in FY24.

On outlook front, the company said that the Indian summer of 2025 began with a promising start, and since then, the momentum is mild due to erratic summer.

The company continues to focus across semi-urban and rural markets, as well as in the Modern Trade channel. It strategic focuses remains on scaling these growth markets, accelerating digital expansion, and deepening partnerships with Modern Trade.

The company is building on the initial success of adjacent product categories, such as tower fans and kitchen cooling fans, which are sold year-round, and innovative storage water heaters, which are counter-seasonal products.

In a strategic move to sharpen the company management's focus, it plans to exit from CT Australia and IMPCO Mexico, allowing to concentrate on core, growing, and highly profitable products and markets. This decision will optimize capital allocation and return on capital employed (ROCE). The USA market remains a highly attractive prospect, and we aim to leverage our proven track record to achieve sustainable growth and profitability.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share having face value of Rs 2 each for FY25.

Symphony, an Indian multi-national company with presence in over 60 countries is the worlds leading air cooler company. The company delivers market-leading products that comprise of design innovation, energy efficiency, distinctive styling, and customer-centricity.

