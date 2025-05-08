Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29054 shares

Dabur India Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 May 2025.

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29054 shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.845.50. Volumes stood at 14787 shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd witnessed volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38680 shares. The stock dropped 2.20% to Rs.472.00. Volumes stood at 64582 shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd witnessed volume of 4668 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1695 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.1,626.20. Volumes stood at 2445 shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd saw volume of 9946 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3632 shares. The stock increased 3.31% to Rs.993.50. Volumes stood at 2346 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Tata Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 85641 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31660 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.834.60. Volumes stood at 32070 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News