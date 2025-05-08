Blue Star Q4 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 160 cr; declares dividend of Rs 9/sh

Blue Star reported consolidated net profit stood at Rs 194 crore in Q4 FY25, recording growth of 21.47%, compared with Rs 159.71 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased by 20.77% to Rs 4,018.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025, as against Rs 3,327.77 crore during the same period the previous year, driven by strong growth in residential and commercial segments amid rising temperatures and higher consumer spending.

The consolidated operating profit (PBIDTA excluding other income) for Q4 FY25 grew by 15.5% to Rs 279.40 crore (7% of revenue) compared to Rs 241.90 crore in Q4 FY24 (7.3% of revenue).

Other income, including treasury income for Q4 FY25, stood at Rs 23.99 crore compared to Rs 12.39 crore posted in Q4 FY24, driven by higher cash surplus from prudent working capital management. Tax expense as of 31 March 2025 was at Rs 54.82 crore compared to Rs 54.42 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The firm recorded profit before exceptional items increasing by a significant 16.2% to Rs 248.82 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 214.13 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The carried-forward order book as of 31 March 2025 grew by 9.9% to Rs 6,263.36 crore, compared to Rs 5,697.63 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The company ended the fourth quarter of FY25 with a net cash position of Rs 640 crore compared to a net cash position of Rs 456 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Revenue from the electromechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment grew by 30.62% to Rs 1,968.17 crores during the quarter compared to Rs 1,506.83 crores in the same quarter of the previous year.

Unitary Products' revenue grew by 14.71% to Rs 1,960.23 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 1,708.88 crore in Q4 FY24.

The professional electronics and industrial systems segment revenue declined by 19.19% to Rs 90.56 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 112.06 crore in Q4 FY24 due to a slowdown in the data security business.

The company "sustained its growth momentum in FY25, driven by strong demand across key businesses. Notably, the room AC business achieved exceptional growth during the year due to demand fueled by an intense summer and stocking by channel partners to tackle potential supply chain uncertainties," Blue Star said in its earnings statement.

With respect to the outlook, Vir S. Advani, vice chairman & managing director, Blue Star, said, This is the third consecutive year of exceptional financial results. The year ended on a positive note, especially with the room AC business recording remarkable performance, owing to strong demand expectations from a harsh summer forecast and proactive dealer stocking. Although April saw milder weather and softer growth, going by the weather forecasts, we expect the demand to pick up in May and June 2025.

The hurdles faced by the commercial refrigeration business are behind us. The strong order book for ElectroMechanical Projects and Commercial Air Conditioning products and the growing demand from manufacturing and data center market segments will contribute to growth. While we remain optimistic about the growth prospects, we are keeping a close watch on the geopolitical developments, potential supply chain disruptions, and volatility in commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for FY25.

Blue Star is an Indian multinational home appliances company. It specializes in air conditioning, commercial refrigeration, and MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and firefighting).

Shares of Blue Star fell 1.49% to Rs 1,655 on the BSE.

