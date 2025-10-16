D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 614.41 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 13.19% to Rs 93.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 614.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 558.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.614.41558.9522.4821.59151.42137.51126.25110.3593.4682.57

