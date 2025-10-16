HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 1.42%

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1516.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1516.9, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25497.7. The Sensex is at 83201.04, up 0.72%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 2.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35401.8, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.33 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1505.2, up 1.15% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 18.79% in last one year as compared to a 3.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.