D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 198.64% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 530.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.65% to Rs 425.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 2402.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2129.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

