Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the March 2024 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore

Net profit of D B Corp rose 198.64% to Rs 122.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 617.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 530.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.65% to Rs 425.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 2402.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2129.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales617.14530.96 16 2402.092129.22 13 OPM %27.8914.17 -25.9515.13 - PBDT190.4183.27 129 679.52339.87 100 PBT161.5253.63 201 565.49227.85 148 NP122.5341.03 199 425.52169.09 152

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 198.10% in the March 2024 quarter

KPI Green Energy standalone net profit rises 198.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Ircon Intl JV bags order worth Rs 1,198 cr from East Coast Railway

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 1155.85% in the December 2023 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with decent gains; European stocks decline

Union Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story