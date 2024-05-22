Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 458.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.92% in last one year as compared to a 23% jump in NIFTY and a 56.21% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 458.85, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22567.6. The Sensex is at 74079.36, up 0.17%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 5.95% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19205.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 459.25, up 1.13% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 45.92% in last one year as compared to a 23% jump in NIFTY and a 56.21% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 109.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 0.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs' Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Lupin Ltd up for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd gains for third consecutive session

L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd soars 2.46%, rises for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 0.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story