Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 182.87 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 182.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 703.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 631.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales182.87193.84 -6 703.89631.44 11 OPM %-0.308.48 --0.141.00 - PBDT-11.75-2.18 -439 -53.88-49.67 -8 PBT-12.14-2.48 -390 -55.32-50.86 -9 NP-11.91-4.26 -180 -54.62-53.39 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.82 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nuway Organic Naturals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

White Organic Agro reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

White Organic Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with decent gains; European stocks decline

Union Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

Laurus Labs Ltd up for third straight session

Lupin Ltd up for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story