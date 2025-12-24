Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.95%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 432.05, up 5.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.15% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% jump in NIFTY and a 22.76% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 432.05, up 5.95% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26193.1. The Sensex is at 85533.45, up 0.01%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has gained around 34.93% in last one month.