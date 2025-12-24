Prime Focus Ltd up for fifth session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 234.65, up 4.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.97% in last one year as compared to a 10.29% drop in NIFTY and a 22.93% drop in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 234.65, up 4.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 26193.1. The Sensex is at 85533.45, up 0.01%. Prime Focus Ltd has risen around 37.93% in last one month.