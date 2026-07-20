D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 216.04, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.72% fall in NIFTY and a 13.38% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216.04, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24157.2. The Sensex is at 77433.09, down 0.92%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 6.6% in last one month.