D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 15.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 294.03 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 15.87% to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 294.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 279.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.294.03279.939.9112.8232.4437.6930.8136.4822.9527.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel