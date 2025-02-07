Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 660.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.99 crore

Net profit of Enterprise International rose 660.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.991.99 0 OPM %-1.51-3.52 -PBDT0.440.09 389 PBT0.420.07 500 NP0.380.05 660

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

