Interarch Building bags Rs 84-cr order from Shyam Sel & Power

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Interarch Building Solutions has secured a major contract from Shyam Sel and Power for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

According to the companys disclosure, the domestic order carries a value of approximately Rs 84 crore plus taxes.

The contract includes a 12-month completion period, with the customer providing a 10% advance payment along with the order. The entire scopecovering design, engineering, manufacturing and supplywill be executed by Interarch.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

The award further strengthens Interarchs order book in the industrial and infrastructure solutions segment, underscoring rising demand for pre-engineered steel buildings across domestic markets.

Interarch Building Products provides pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

The companys standalone net profit soared 56.12% to Rs 32.27 crore on 51.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 491.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Interarch Building Solutions fell 1.56% to Rs 2,355.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

