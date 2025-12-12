Interarch Building bags Rs 84-cr order from Shyam Sel & Power

Interarch Building Solutions has secured a major contract from Shyam Sel and Power for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

According to the companys disclosure, the domestic order carries a value of approximately Rs 84 crore plus taxes.

The contract includes a 12-month completion period, with the customer providing a 10% advance payment along with the order. The entire scopecovering design, engineering, manufacturing and supplywill be executed by Interarch.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.