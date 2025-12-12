Nifty trades above 26,000 level; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early-afternoon trade, gaining strength from a global market rally, along with hopes that an India-US trade deal could be finalized soon. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Metal, consumer durables and oil & gas shares advanced, while FMCG, media and PSU bank shares declined.

At 1:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 367 points or 0.43% to 85,185.13. The Nifty 50 index added 117.70 points or 0.45% to 26,015.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,358 shares rose and 1,686 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Tata Steel (up 3.15%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.09%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.22%), Eternal (up 2.29%) and JSW Steel (up 1.83%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Hindustan Unilever (down 2.06%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 0.90%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.76%), Asian Paints (down 0.71%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.70%) were the major Nifty50 losers. IPO Update: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 41,19,720 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:22 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.

Park Medi World received bids for 10,00,10,716 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:24 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share. Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 1,63,74,016 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:25 IST on Friday (12 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share.

Stocks in Spotlight: Dynacons Systems & Solutions surged 14.79% after the company announced that it has secured a prestigious Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) contract worth Rs 74.99 crore from Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Astra Microwave Products advanced 0.70%. The company secured a procurement order for Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). NBCC (India) rose 0.55%. The company announced that it has received new orders worth a total of Rs 289.39 crore, including major contracts from NALCO and SAIL Bokaro. Tata Power Company rose 0.38%. The company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project SPV formed to develop a key 400 kV transmission corridor in Maharashtra.

RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.42%. The company said it has secured an order worth Rs 35.44 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for providing a comprehensive communication solution with redundancy for the Disaster Management Department. Global Markets: European stocks open higher on Friday as a record-setting previous session for the U.S. buoys sentiment. Asian markets traded higher, taking their cues from Wall Street after two major U.S. benchmarks set fresh records following the Federal Reserves widely expected rate cut. The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a softer tone than markets had braced for. Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank will begin purchasing Rs 40 billion worth of Treasury bills each month, a move that injects additional liquidity and gently loosens financial conditions, giving risk assets more room to run.

Sentiment in Asia was further supported by signals from Beijing. Chinas top leadership concluded its annual economic planning meeting by committing to broad support measures in the year ahead, with an emphasis on lifting consumption, stabilising the property market and strengthening domestic tech capabilities as the next five-year plan approaches in 2026. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 notched new closing highs as investors shifted from high-growth tech names toward stocks more closely tied to U.S. economic expansion after the Feds policy action. The Dow advanced 1.34% to 48,704.01, buoyed by gains in Visa after an upgrade from Bank of America. The S&P 500 edged up 0.21% to finish at 6,901.00, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.25% to close at 23,593.86.