Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10266.85, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.04 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 851.65, up 2.81% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.03% jump in NIFTY and a 11.26% jump in the Nifty Metal index.