Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55886.65, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.97 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2361.1, up 3.73% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 34.14% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 10.22% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.