Dabur's step-down subsidiary to incorporate new entity in the UK

Dabur India has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Dabur International FZE, will incorporate a new entity in the United Kingdom.

The new UK-based entity will be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur International FZE and will operate in the FMCG sales and distribution sector. As of now, Dabur India does not have any legal entity in the United Kingdom. Therefore, the new entity is being incorporated to carry out the sales and distribution of FMCG products in the region.

The incorporation process is expected to be completed by 15 May 2025. The company will subscribe to the share capital of the new entity at par, amounting to GBP 10,000, divided into 100 shares of GBP 100 each, to be paid in cash.

Upon incorporation, the new entity will become a related party to Dabur India by virtue of its ownership structure. Dabur has clarified that, apart from the entities mentioned above, no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the transaction.

The official announcement was made on 15 April 2025, after market hours.

Dabur India is among the top four FMCG companies in India. It has business interests in healthcare, personal care and food products. The company offers products in over 100 countries across the globe, covering health and personal care segments across the herbal and natural space.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 1.6% to Rs 522.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 514.22 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 3.1% YoY to Rs 3,355.25 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter rose 0.54% to Rs 476.10 on the BSE.

