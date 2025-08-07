Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 95.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.51% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria declined 95.35% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.4533.863.245.731.832.13-0.69-0.360.020.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News