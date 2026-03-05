Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries slips after CFO Piyush Gupta resigns

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fell 1.89% to Rs 316.30 after the company announced that Piyush Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective March 5, 2026.

Following this, the Board appointed Sandeep Garg as the new CFO and Key Managerial Personnel, effective the same date. Sandeep Garg is a chartered accountant with over 25 years of finance leadership experience in multinational and promoter-driven companies. He has previously served as Group CFO at SLMG Beverages and headed finance for Bajaj Auto's Rs 17,000 crore international business. He brings expertise in business strategy, FP&A, M&A, treasury, governance, and cost optimization and is known for building high-performance teams and driving sustainable profitability.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, the generation of power, the manufacturing of industrial alcohol, and the manufacturing of refractory products.