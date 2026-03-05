Markolines Pavement Tech gains on bagging multiple work orders worth Rs 440 cr

Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 2.79% to Rs 163.80 after the company has secured multiple work orders from various clients with a cumulative value of about Rs 439.74 crore for execution of infrastructure and development projects.

The largest order, worth Rs 294.38 crore, was awarded by Indo British Group of Schools for the turnkey development of school infrastructure across Pune, Hyderabad and Nashik. The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months from the date of site handover or issuance of the commencement letter.

In the highways segment, the company received two orders from Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway. The first contract, valued at Rs 75.28 crore, involves providing and laying Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM) and Bituminous Concrete (BC), with completion scheduled on or before May 2026. The second order, worth Rs 43.46 crore, relates to miscellaneous works at staggered locations in the BR3 section in Bihar (Km 938 to Km 978) of the NH-2 project and is to be executed within 90 days from the date of the order.

The company also received a contract worth Rs 21.76 crore from Bharat Vanijya Eastern for providing and laying DBM and BC, including milling work. This project is expected to be completed within three months, including the mobilization period. Additionally, Delhi Hapur Meerut Expressway awarded a contract valued at Rs 4.84 crore for providing and laying DBM and BC, which is scheduled for completion on or before March 2026. Markolines Pavement Tech is engaged in the business of providing highway operation & maintenance services. The company's consolidated net profit increased 11.3% to Rs 7 crore on a 16.1% rise in net sales to Rs 92.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.