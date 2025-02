Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 11.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 181.19 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 11.30% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 181.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 159.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.181.19159.317.883.0017.977.9610.913.208.477.61

