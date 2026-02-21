Danish Power bags inverter duty transformer supply orders from EPC companies

Danish Power announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 40.56 crore from renewable energy EPC companies for the supply of inverter duty transformers & accessories.

The said orders include the design, manufacturing, testing, supply & supervision of commissioning of Inverter duty transformers.

The company clarified that the order do not fall within the terms of related party transaction and neither the promoter/promoter group have any interest in the entities awarding the order.

Danish Power manufactures various types of transformers, including inverter duty transformers designed for renewable energy application such as solar power plants and wind farms. The companys standalone net profit jumped 25.9% to Rs 25.15 crore on 6% increase in net sales to Rs 180.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.