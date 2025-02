Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 371.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 6.88 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 371.05% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6.886.7331.546.542.310.442.050.361.790.38

