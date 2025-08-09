Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 25.55 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.5519.513.522.870.420.310.400.300.300.22

