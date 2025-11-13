Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 73.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.61% to Rs 23.51 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries rose 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.61% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.5118.003.873.110.460.270.440.260.330.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News