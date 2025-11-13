Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 13.04 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.0412.915.908.910.921.340.070.110.120.10

