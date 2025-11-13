Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.36% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) declined 47.37% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 70.36% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.1524.12-3.082.740.941.150.931.140.601.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News