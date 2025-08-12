Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.53% to Rs 14.78 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna rose 110.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.53% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.14.788.421.891.780.260.130.260.130.210.10

