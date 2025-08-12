AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 10.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.70% to Rs 627.56 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 10.41% to Rs 139.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.70% to Rs 627.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 542.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

