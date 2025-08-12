Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.87% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net profit of Ujaas Energy declined 34.82% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.87% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.656.29-122.268.743.274.963.174.842.493.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News