Datamatics slips after Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Datamatics Global Services (DGSL) declined 1.02% to Rs 573.60 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 13.99% to Rs 42.36 crore on a 7.95% rise in revenue to Rs 406.75 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 52.71 crore in Q2 FY25, down 9.96% YoY as compared with Rs 58.54 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA declined 17.2% to Rs 48.8 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 58.9 crore posted in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted by 365 basis points to 12% YoY in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The company expanded its client portfolio by adding 12 new customers during the quarter.

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, said, We are pleased to report year-over-year Q2 revenue growth of 8%. However, profitability faced headwinds due to a decline in volumes from some key customers and our investments in building FINATO as an AI-powered platform for finance transformation.

He further added, Artificial Intelligence is our strategic initiative, and we continue to upscale our AI capabilities. Google has recognized us as the Strategic partner for the back office of the future.' Additionally, we have partnered with Microsoft to offer customized copilot solutions to accelerate AI adoption in enterprises.

DGSL provides solutions for data driven businesses to enhance their productivity and customer experience. The company's services can be bifurcated into three segmentsdigital operations, digital experience and digital technology. The company has also developed products in robotics process automation, advanced analytics, business intelligence, and automated fare collection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News