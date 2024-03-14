Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd and India Pesticides Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2024.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd tumbled 11.13% to Rs 87 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48166 shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 39.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 8.39% to Rs 5.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 110.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd pared 6.91% to Rs 93.32. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4547 shares in the past one month.

India Pesticides Ltd slipped 6.64% to Rs 236.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94705 shares in the past one month.

