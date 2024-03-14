GMDC jumps on appointing Anupma K. Iyer as CFO

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) rallied 6.26% to Rs 344.35 after the company's board has appointed Anupma K. Iyer as a chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from 11 March 2024.

The company appointed Anupma K. Iyer as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company due to superannuation of L. Kulshrestha from the services of the company.

Anupma K Iyer is a chartered accountant (CA) and has over 25 years of experience across a wide spectrum of finance and accounts functions. She has worked at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for 17 years. She is presently responsible for various areas of the finance and accounts function including investor relations, business finance, corporate finance and tax.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Its product range includes essential energy minerals like lignite, base metals and industrial minerals like bauxite and fluorspar.

The companys standalone net profit declined 55.61% to Rs 117.47 crore as on Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 265.10 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations fell 34.03% to Rs 564.27 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 855.41 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News