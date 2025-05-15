Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 57.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 56.91 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 57.36% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 56.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.62% to Rs 10.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 214.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

