Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allcargo Terminals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allcargo Terminals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 185.93 crore

Net loss of Allcargo Terminals reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 185.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.35% to Rs 30.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 757.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 732.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales185.93181.76 2 757.81732.98 3 OPM %18.0314.67 -16.9516.01 - PBDT27.6924.82 12 110.60105.52 5 PBT11.9710.90 10 54.8851.30 7 NP-1.808.81 PL 30.4844.40 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 66.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 74.26% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story