Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 21.67% to Rs 2713.00 crore

Net profit of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 91.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 111.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.67% to Rs 2713.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3463.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 299.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 627.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 10589.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11299.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2713.003463.50 -22 10589.1011299.80 -6 OPM %10.767.44 -5.686.04 - PBDT161.2024.80 550 -83.00-195.60 58 PBT90.90-44.10 LP -362.60-461.80 21 NP91.60-111.70 LP -299.80-627.20 52

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

