Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 92.32 crore

Net loss of Chemfab Alkalis reported to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 92.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 334.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 327.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

