Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 66.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.53% to Rs 849.60 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 66.74% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.53% to Rs 849.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 845.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.33% to Rs 96.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.32% to Rs 3439.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2982.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

849.60845.153439.192982.313.889.537.2710.0858.8490.23260.30349.028.9648.8977.69233.2321.4964.6296.09182.44

