SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 34.77 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 56.47% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.02% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

34.7739.58142.36152.194.436.226.498.231.762.6710.6113.801.112.088.1811.380.741.706.138.40

