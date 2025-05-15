Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the March 2025 quarter

SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 34.77 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 56.47% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 34.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.02% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 142.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34.7739.58 -12 142.36152.19 -6 OPM %4.436.22 -6.498.23 - PBDT1.762.67 -34 10.6113.80 -23 PBT1.112.08 -47 8.1811.38 -28 NP0.741.70 -56 6.138.40 -27

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

