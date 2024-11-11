Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 272.73% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.20.0518.3410.174.741.970.841.580.451.230.33

