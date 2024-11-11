Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 20.05 croreNet profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 272.73% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.0518.34 9 OPM %10.174.74 -PBDT1.970.84 135 PBT1.580.45 251 NP1.230.33 273
