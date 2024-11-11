Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 272.73% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.0518.34 9 OPM %10.174.74 -PBDT1.970.84 135 PBT1.580.45 251 NP1.230.33 273

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

Trump, Putin speak over phone, discuss ending war in Ukraine: Report

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story