Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the September 2024 quarter

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 44.22% to Rs 135.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 242.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3897.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3621.563897.53 -7 OPM %11.6315.12 -PBDT322.78487.71 -34 PBT209.60379.67 -45 NP135.04242.11 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apollo's Q3 profit increases 12% on gains from retirement business

Thomson Reuters Q3 revenue rises 8% to $1.72 billion, beats expectation

Manali Petrochemicals' net profit in Apr-Sep drops to Rs 13.22 cr

State cannot seize every private property for 'common good', says SC

Control of US Congress at stake in tight Presidential election battle

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story