JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 44.22% to Rs 135.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 242.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3897.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3621.563897.53 -7 OPM %11.6315.12 -PBDT322.78487.71 -34 PBT209.60379.67 -45 NP135.04242.11 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News