JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 44.22% to Rs 135.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 242.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 3621.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3897.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3621.563897.5311.6315.12322.78487.71209.60379.67135.04242.11

