Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2025 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 20.13 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 40.99% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.11% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 68.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.1316.18 24 68.5873.80 -7 OPM %19.0338.69 --2.0628.69 - PBDT5.207.97 -35 4.4526.37 -83 PBT4.757.62 -38 2.7525.22 -89 NP3.345.66 -41 1.6919.01 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit declines 6.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 14.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story