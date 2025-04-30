DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 20.13 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India declined 40.99% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.11% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 68.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.1316.1868.5873.8019.0338.69-2.0628.695.207.974.4526.374.757.622.7525.223.345.661.6919.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News