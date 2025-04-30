Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.18% to Rs 49.68 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 17.41% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 49.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.50% to Rs 39.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 213.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

49.6843.51213.70196.6923.1118.9225.3326.3512.4310.7366.5558.618.857.0552.2743.946.615.6339.0134.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News