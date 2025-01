DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 67.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.84% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 67.91% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.84% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.1513.2317.7041.651.264.840.944.271.033.21

