L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit declines 4.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of L&T Technology Services declined 4.10% to Rs 322.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 336.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 2653.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2421.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

