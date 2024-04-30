Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 58.32% to Rs 27.50 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 8.86% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.32% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.76% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.68% to Rs 70.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.5017.37 58 70.8249.29 44 OPM %22.0727.75 -17.7518.83 - PBDT5.554.40 26 11.578.26 40 PBT5.023.90 29 9.516.24 52 NP3.813.50 9 7.095.97 19

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

