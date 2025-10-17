Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 71.86% to Rs 670.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.79% to Rs 14855.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11534.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14855.0411534.083.783.701019.87385.31923.59319.31670.00389.85

