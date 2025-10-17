Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 5.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 1323.33 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies rose 5.14% to Rs 165.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 157.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 1323.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1296.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1323.331296.4515.7018.17256.76247.38225.87217.48165.50157.41

